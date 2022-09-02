This weekend: Okinawan Festival returns September 3-4 at the Hawaii Convention Center

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 40th Okinawan Festival returns on September 3-4 at the Hawaii Convention Center.
The Hawaii United Okinawa Association (HUOA) welcomes the festival back to in-person, showcasing Hawaii’s multi-ethnic culture.
The two-day event will feature Okinawan music and performing arts, cultural education, arts and crafts, historical exhibits, craft vendors, genealogy research, Okinawan-themed children’s games. Okinawan cuisine will also include local favorites such as andagi, andadog, and Okinawan soba.
General Admission to the Okinawan Festival starts at 10:00 am and will be $10.00 for adults ages 13-64 and $5 for senior citizens 65 and over. Children 12 and under are free. Early Admission will start one hour earlier at 9:00 am and can be purchased for an additional $5 for adults and seniors (children are still free).
Early Admission tickets are only available via pre-sale by purchasing online now through Friday 9/2 (11:59 PM HST). General Admission tickets are available for purchase online now and throughout the weekend of the festival. During the festival, only General Admission tickets will be available for purchase in person at the Admission Booth.
Proceeds from the Okinawan Festival support the Hawaii United Okinawa Association and its many cultural programs including classes, genealogy resources, the Hawaii-Okinawa Student Exchange Program, the Children’s Cultural Day Camp, community service projects and more.