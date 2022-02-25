This lifeguard became another man's luck during an early morning rescue at Waimea Bay

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
NORTH SHORE, Oahu (KITV4) -- An adamant surfer, Ocean Safety officer Joey Cadiz often reports to work early at Waimea Bay to check on the conditions.
The habit by chance, led to a life saving rescue just after 7 Friday morning, when two men were found in the shore break. One of them, a 37-year-old surfer, got caught in the rip current and was swept out 600 yards from shore.
Cadiz called for back up, and other surfers helped until he could get out in the water on his 12 ft. surf board to secure the man on a rescue raft.
"You kind of just gotta turn on that switch and get out there and do your job," Cadiz said. "Especially in a life-threatening situation like that where time is critical."
To prevent similar situations, lifeguards are reminding the public to avoid the water unless you're an expert, and to follow other safety measures.
"Please stay on the dry sand, everybody just always wants to get close to the ocean, and with these big surges, you don't know how far they're going to go," Ocean Safety Lt. Kyle Foyle said.
However, if you do find yourself in trouble out in the water, Foyle recommends trying to, "get the attention of somebody on land...swimming out, so you could be outside the waves, where you can at least calm down and we can come get you with a jet ski or with our rescue board."
Safety officials are urging the public to continue to follow their advice as surf is expected to remain above warning levels into Saturday.