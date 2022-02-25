 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

This lifeguard became another man's luck during an early morning rescue at Waimea Bay

  • Updated
  • 0
Lifeguard Joey Cadiz

NORTH SHORE, Oahu (KITV4) -- An adamant surfer, Ocean Safety officer Joey Cadiz often reports to work early at Waimea Bay to check on the conditions. 

The habit by chance, led to a life saving rescue just after 7 Friday morning, when two men were found in the shore break. One of them, a 37-year-old surfer, got caught in the rip current and was swept out 600 yards from shore. 

Cadiz called for back up, and other surfers helped until he could get out in the water on his 12 ft. surf board to secure the man on a rescue raft. 

"You kind of just gotta turn on that switch and get out there and do your job," Cadiz said. "Especially in a life-threatening situation like that where time is critical."

To prevent similar situations, lifeguards are reminding the public to avoid the water unless you're an expert, and to follow other safety measures. 

"Please stay on the dry sand, everybody just always wants to get close to the ocean, and with these big surges, you don't know how far they're going to go," Ocean Safety Lt. Kyle Foyle said. 

However, if you do find yourself in trouble out in the water, Foyle recommends trying to, "get the attention of somebody on land...swimming out, so you could be outside the waves, where you can at least calm down and we can come get you with a jet ski or with our rescue board."

Safety officials are urging the public to continue to follow their advice as surf is expected to remain above warning levels into Saturday. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK