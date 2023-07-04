'This is not America': Native Hawaiian organizers remind public of bitter history with U.S. (copy)

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While many celebrated the 4th of July with a trip to the beach and a barbeque with friends and family, others voiced their continued resistance to the United States government's presence in Hawai'i.
Organizers staged a counter-4th of July event at 'Iolani Palace, decorating the grounds with hae Hawai'i (Hawaiian flags) and performing a re-enactment of an occasion on July 4, 1894 that many Native Hawaiians remember as a dark day in history.
On this day 129 years ago, the Republic of Hawai'i celebrated the signing of its newly formed constitution the day prior, establishing its role as the governing body of Hawai'i.
The Provisional Government, which overthrew the Hawaiian Kingdom, sought to create the Republic to allow the United States government a more permanent form in Hawai'i.
"The reality is, we still here," event organizer Lynette Cruz said. "We love our country, we're going to do whatever it takes to make sure that the right thing is done, that we continue to act in a pono way and call attention to all the ways that they (the U.S.) have failed."
This is the fifth year organizers have staged the alternative 4th of July event and they say it's meant to inform the public about the wrongs they believe the United States committed against Native Hawaiians and the Hawaiian Kingdom.
Some insist the U.S. government has no place in Hawai'i, referring to its presence in the islands as an "illegal occupation."
"This is not America, no matter what people think, this is still Hawai'i," Cruz asserted.
Tuesday's event is a part of a month-long series called "Theft of a Nation," culminating with La Ho'iho'i Ea, or Sovereignty Restoration Day, on July 31.
"We encourage all kanaka (Native Hawaiians) as well as our malihini (visitors) as well as our families who live in Hawai'i, to come learn about Hawaiian history, to come learn about who we are as a people," organizer Imaikalani Winchester said.