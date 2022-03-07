'This is just the first step' | Native Hawaiians react to decision to shutdown Red Hill

Many gathering across the island to show their support of the decision, but to also remind others that the fight for remediation is not over.
"This is a first step," said Camille Kalama. "The decision has been made but the actual, defueling, decommissioning, and rehabilitating the surrounding area is going to take time. We are committed to seeing that through."
Kalama is an organizer for Ka'ohewai, a coalition of Hawaiian organizations that came together for Kapukaki or Red Hill, with the commitment to see through the permanent shutdown of the bulk fuel storage facility.
"I told the admiral that we are going to stay in communication, demand and request information to be shared with us on this process because the last thing we want is for this to fall out of the news cycle, people to forget, and years later another spill happens, more people are sick," said Kalama.
Kawena'ulaokala Kapahua, a community organizer for O'ahu Water Protectors, in agreement with Kalama.
"We've seen examples in the past of the Navy saying they are going to stop an operation and then they don't," said Kapahua.
Kapahua says he doesn't want Red Hill to become another Kaho'olawe or Makua Valley.
"It’s taken months, years, of community pressure and community work to get the Navy to be held accountable here and so it’s going to take the community continuing to stick up for ourselves to have a safe place to live and drink water," said Kapahua.
One thing Kalama and Kapahua says has them hopeful is that this decision from the DOD shows the strength of native Hawaiian voices ad the impact the community can continue to have moving forward.
