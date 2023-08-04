Third driver identified in deadly Maui crash By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAUI COUNTY (KITV4) -- Maui police have confirmed the identity of the third fatality in a deadly head-on collision in Lahaina, as 22-year-old Giovanni Suarez of Kihei. The other victims were identified as 81-year-old Lui Williams and 75-year-old Lena Williams of Lahaina. Local Police identify two of three killed in Maui crash By Kathryn Doorey The crash occurred on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, around 3:08 a.m., on Honoapiilani Highway (30), 341 feet south of Kikowaena Way in Lahaina.Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision. This is Maui County’s ninth, tenth, and eleventh traffic fatalities of 2023, compared to 13 at the same time last year. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Police searching for work furlough inmate reported missing from Honolulu facility Updated May 1, 2023 Crime & Courts Puna couple arrested and charged for drug and firearm offenses Updated Apr 27, 2023 Local Pacific Whale Foundation announces event celebrating 43rd year protecting marine life Updated Mar 11, 2023 Local Tsunami Advisory CANCELED for Hawaiian Islands, NO major tsunami expected, strong currents and unusual waves expected Updated Jan 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Judge continues trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor, 4 others in alleged bribery scheme Updated Sep 13, 2022 Business Here is the daily average cost of gas in Hawaii Updated Jun 2, 2022 Recommended for you