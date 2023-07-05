Thieves steal thousands in tools from Iwilei Home Depot

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are searching for multiple suspects who were caught on camera allegedly stealing thousands in tools from a Home Depot in Kalihi.
The viral Instagram video shows the two suspects moving boxes of tools with carts, and taking them right out of the store, after allegedly cutting the security locks protecting the goods. The thieves took an estimated $3,000 in Home Depot goods.
HPD have classified the case as a second-degree theft. No arrests have been made at this time.
A Home Depot spokesperson shared the following information with KITV4:
The safety of our associates and customers is our number one concern. We have security personnel who are specially trained to address shoplifters to reduce the safety risk to our associates and customers. Other associates are directed not to approach a suspected shoplifter, as it’s just too dangerous.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.