'They're getting really creative' | Hawaii retailers relying more on brand collaborations

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Elevated seas of 12 to 18 feet in exposed areas.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Brand collaborations have been around for some time now, but you may be seeing more of them as you head into the holiday shopping season. Some retailers and industry experts tell us, it's a marketing trend that's become more important after the pandemic.
What do T-shirts and tote bags have to do with cookies and candies? In today's marketing world, it makes perfect sense.
"To survive, it's not just about me or 'We're competitors 365 days of the year and we can't be friends.' They found partnering helps both of their businesses survive," said Tina Yamaki, President of Retail Merchants of Hawaii.
Shoppers may notice more partnerships on store shelves or online.
"Now you're seeing things like, buy two shirts and get a box of logo cookies," Yamaki said.
Yamaki says she's never seen so many collaborations before, and neither has Greg Dunn of Hawaii Theatre Center.
"Now there's so much content online it's really important for organizations like ours to partner with each other so we can leverage the audience," Dunn said, adding that the theatre's partnerships include Vet Tix, Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, Popolo Project, and many others. He says the trend really spiked because of the pandemic.
"COVID has been brutal on everyone in the entertainment industry as well as everyone in the arts industry," Dunn said. "With cause-related marketing partnerships with other nonprofits, we can leverage the strength of both organizations."
"It's just a way to get different customers," Yamaki added.
In a holiday shopping season tempered by inflation and rising prices, retailers say they could use all the help they can get.