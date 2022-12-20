 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI KAHOOLAWE
AND MAUI THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45
mph.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt today, diminishing rapidly
tonight. However, seas will remain above 10 feet through
Wednesday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Pailolo Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

These natural wonders aren't US national parks. But they should be

  • 0

"National parks are the best idea we ever had," declared American writer and environmentalist Wallace Stegner. And like many great inventions, the park system became wildly popular.

More than 300 million people are expected to visit US national parks in 2022, a 75% increase since the 1970s. And while introducing so many to the wonders of nature is one of the primary reasons why the National Park Service was founded in 1916, it also comes with a downside.

