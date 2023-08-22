TheHandi-Van service adding 16 smaller vans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Whether elderly, physically challenged and in some cases legally blind, TheHandi-Van service on Oahu continually opens new doors for commuters.
Legally blind rider Donald Sakamoto told KITV4, "I'm very fortunate to have this service so I could continue working."
The public transit service is geared for people with disabilities - unable to use the city's bus.
Tuesday an informational meeting took place at the council's request.
City and County of Honolulu Dir. of Transportation Services Roger Morton said, "Today we executed a contract for 16 additional vans, smaller vans that we can get into tight little places, and we are continuing our procurement this year."
Dist. 6 Councilmember (D) Tyler Dos Santos-Tam stated, "In my District we have a lot of these little narrow streets in the older neighborhoods, and the normal size Handi-Vans can't go through so I was really happy to see they started buying these smaller SUVs."
Earlier this year, the City and County of Honolulu Dept. of Transportation Services announced the successful purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans to replace the existing 'aged fleet' ones.
"During Covid the number of small chassis, that were made by Ford and General Motors dropped considerably and we're still in a catch up mode, now the good news is we're coming out of it", said Morton.
Handi-Vans continue creating options that otherwise may not have existed for area residents, but more frequent pick up times are among the top requests.
Local rider Victoria Kennedy told KITV4, "I really like the Handi-Van, I don't like waiting for 45 minutes or 30 minutes, but I have had quite a good experience.
"We understand it's a shared ride, but we want a fair ride, so we want people to be picked up on time", said Sakamoto.
As older vehicles are being replaced over time, a taxi subsidy program could also be added for those in need, it's something the rate commission is considering and there's still a long way to go for approval.