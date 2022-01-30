The year of the Tiger: 2022 Chinese New Year Celebrations

HONOLULU - 2022 is the year of the Tiger.
Lunar New Year officially begins on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Unfortunately, this is now the third year of celebrations being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate.
Here is a look at events happening throughout the state:
Ala Moana Center: Jan 28 - Feb. 1
Ala Moana Center will usher in the “Year of the Tiger” with a Lunar New Year Celebration, featuring a limited-edition gift-with-purchase, Chinese calligraphy demonstrations, and photo opportunities. Make way for good fortune and celebrate Chinese New Year with the following promotions and activities:
- Lunar New Year Gift-With-Purchase
- For five days, customers can receive a limited-edition Year of the Tiger canvas zip tote. The gift-with-purchase is redeemable with $125 or more in Ala Moana Center receipts, and must be dated and redeemed between Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 2022. Guests must redeem their receipts at Guest Services, located on Street Level 1, Center Court behind Centerstage. The actual store receipt will be required and no more than three individual receipts per store will be accepted. Guests are limited to one gift per person and must be 13 years of age or older. There are no substitutions, no cash value, and receipts for gift card purchases will not be accepted. Other restrictions may apply.
- Chinese Calligraphy Demonstrations at Ewa Wing Stage
- Meet master calligrapher, Ina Chang on Sunday, January 30th, from 1-3 p.m. to learn about the ancient Chinese art form and receive a complimentary, handwritten Chinese New Year fortune. Tickets are now available. Visit AlaMoanaCenter.com for event registration and guidelines.
- Lunar New Year Selfie Wall
- From now until Feb. 1, shoppers can enjoy festive photo opportunities at Ala Moana Center's Selfie Wall featuring Lunar New Year themed décor. The Selfie Wall is located on Mall Level 2, Center Court. Shoppers are encouraged to post and share their photos on social media by using #AlaMoanaCenter and tagging @AlaMoanaCenter.
- Lunar New Year Retailer Offers
- Some retailers, including Salvatore Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta have exclusive Lunar New Year products and promotions. To view the offers, visit Ala Moana Center’s website.
Master Calligrapher, Ina Chang, joined KITV4 on GMH. WATCH her full interview below:
Royal Hawaiian Center: Jan. 24 - Feb. 13
Celebrate the Lunar New Year and ring in the Year of the Tiger at Royal Hawaiian Center! From January 24 to February 13, the Center will hold special Lunar New Year promotions, giveaways and cultural festivities. The event gives guests the opportunity to experience some of Hawaii’s most beloved traditions.
“Lunar New Year is celebrated by thousands of locals across the islands. It’s a time for fellowship, food and fortune, and we’re excited to be able to share some of our exciting local traditions with visitors from all over the world,” said Nani Hanus, Marketing Manager at Royal Hawaiian Center
To kick-off the Year of the Tiger, Royal Hawaiian Center will host two lion dance performances by the Lung Kong Physical Culture Club to chase away the evil spirits:
- Friday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m. at The Royal Grove
- Tuesday, Feb. 1, 5 p.m. at The Royal Grove with Chinese firecrackers, then through the Center visiting participating stores and restaurants along the way.
To ensure the safety of the performers and our guests, masking and social distancing protocols will be enforced for everyone in the Royal Grove during the entire performance, and lisee donations must be placed in a dedicated lion basket.
On Feb. 1, the start of the lunar year, Royal Hawaiian Center will welcome the talents of Chinese Calligrapher Ina Chang. From 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., guests can receive a beautifully written good luck fortune by Chang at The Royal Grove. Fortunes are limited to one per person and are given on a first come, first serve basis.
From January 24 through February 13, shoppers who redeem $300 or more in Royal Hawaiian Center receipts can pick up a lucky lisee red envelope at Helumoa Hale Guest Services. Each lisee envelope will contain a lucky number that corresponds to a prize. Festive holiday prizes include merchandise from participating merchants, specialty Royal Hawaiian Center logo items and gift cards ranging in value from $28 to $168 — reflecting the Chinese belief that eight is the luckiest number. Receipts that are submitted to receive a gift with purchase must be dated between January 24 and February 13. Supplies are limited, so guests are encouraged to start their shopping early!
Visit Royal Hawaiian Center to celebrate the Year of the Tiger and take part in a memorable cultural celebration. For more information, visit www.RoyalHawaiianCenter.com or call Helumoa Hale Guest Services at 808-922-2299.
Hawaii Kai Towne Center: Feb. 5 at 11 a.m.
Hawaii Kai Towne Center welcomes the Year of the Tiger, with a cultural celebration featuring the award-winning Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association. Community members and visitors are invited to ring in the Lunar New Year at the scenic Marina Docks, as the group dances and presents a martial arts demonstration.
This free and family-friendly celebration is a spirited tradition at Hawaii Kai Towne Center. Watch as the dancing lion is fed lai see (lucky red envelopes with money), a custom that is believed to bring prosperity to the giver throughout the year, while it visits businesses around the center. The performers will be socially-distanced for the safety of guests.
Also visit community partner Gimme a Break as they present a Resource Fair and Mini Educational Seminar, next to Maile’s Thai Bistro. Gimme a Break is a non-profit whose mission is to support caregivers by giving an emotional and physical break, as well as resources for continued well-being.
Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association, founded in 2005, is committed to preserving the Chinese traditions of lion dancing and martial arts for future generations. The association has been praised for both technique and artistry, competing against teams from around the globe.
While attending the Lunar New Year celebration, guests are invited to grab a bite to eat and visit the wide array of retailers at Hawaii Kai Towne Center. Dining options include Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Mexican, Euro-Asian and American cuisine, among others.
With more than 50 stores, restaurants and businesses, Hawaii Kai Towne Center has something for the entire family to enjoy. From national brands to local businesses, Hawaii Kai Towne Center is East Oahu’s leading retail destination and community gathering place, featuring a variety of stores, administrative and business offices, business services, plus an assortment of restaurants and dining options.
Maui Mall Village: Jan. 29, 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.
In honor of the traditional Chinese New Year, Maui Mall Village will be hosting a Year of the Tiger Celebration on Saturday, January 29th. From 2 – 6 pm, the center will host a keiki craft event in the center court area, a one-day shopping pass and special performances at center stage. In support of Big Brothers Big Sisters Maui, the Year of the Tiger Craft Center will be open to reservations through Eventbrite for a small donation to the organization upon arrival. Walk-up reservations are available on a first come, first served basis. Donations accepted include new, unopened school supplies, monetary cash or check donations, online donations using a QR code link, or signing up to be a mentor and apart of the program. For more details and event schedule, visit MauiMallVillage.com.
“We are thrilled at the success of our last drive for Best Buddies,” said Brian Yano, Vice President and Group Manager of JLL Retail Maui. “We look forward to supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui and many more nonprofits as we understand the importance of the role our shopping center plays in the community.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii supports children ages 6-16 years old who have faced adversity in their young lives and experienced the loss of a valuable connection. This youth centered program helps children to create goals that mentors can help them achieve with staff coaching, volunteer training and family resources. BBBS hopes to ensure social and emotional needs of youth in the program and help children reach their full potential.
Market City Shopping Center: Jan. 29, 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.