The winners of the Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest are announced

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The winners of the Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest, themed “sew a lei for Memorial Day,” have been announced.
This year, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation received 100 entries across the state from some creative keiki in grades K-12.
Each of the winners received a prize package that included art supplies, and having their posters featured on Memorial Day publications within Honolulu and Kapolei hales, and on the DPR’s website.
The winners will be recognized during ceremonies by Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
The theme stated on all posters, “Sew a Lei for Memorial Day,” is inspired by a statewide initiative by the DPR to sew and gather 38,000 lei to adorn each grave at Puowaina for the ceremony. The lei-sewing events are set to begin on Friday, May 26. To see the locations and times for lei-making, click here.
Congratulations to all the contest winners and participants in this year’s Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest! Take a look at the site linked above to view all of the beautiful work submitted by keiki all around the state.
