The Search for Snoopy in Hawaii!

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Peanuts are taking over Honolulu and joining GMH are Snoopy and Charlie Brown!
The dynamic duo made a pit stop on their latest adventure and they’re joined by Lucy – not to be confused with Linus’s sister – Lucy Tredway, to preview a new immersive experience; “The Search for Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure."
The immersive attraction, transports you into the world of Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip. As you travel through this journey, you’ll uncover clues to help find Snoopy.
The adventure to search for Snoopy begins July 1 at Ala Moana Center, Level 3, Mauka Wing near target.
For tickets head to their website: searchforsnoopy.com
Watch interview with Lucy Tredway and the Peanuts gang:
Remember there is also a lot of heart in this event. Guests can walk down memory lane and hear why Peanuts has been so special to so many people for such a long period of time.
Question - What is the Search For Snoopy?
Answer - The Search for Snoopy is an immersive and interactive journey into the world of Peanuts. For the first time ever, guests can walk into the real-life world of Peanuts and explore different locations from the comic strip brought to life, engage in a variety of activations, and even meet some of the Peanuts gang in person! It is also an adventure where guests can help Charlie Brown find Snoopy, who has left clues to his whereabouts throughout the show.
Q - Why should families come visit it?
A - The Search for Snoopy has something for all ages. For starters, it is extremely fun. For those of us who grew up reading Peanuts comics in the paper each morning, The Search for Snoopy is a chance to revisit a World that helped define our generation, and take a immersive trip down memory lane. Meanwhile, for kids, and kids-at-heart, there are tons of fun interactive elements and activations throughout. For guests who may not be as familiar with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang, it’s a unique way to get to know these iconic characters for the first time while still having a lot of fun.
Q - What can they expect?
A - Guests can expect to explore a variety of immersive re-creations of iconic Peanuts locations, where they are encouraged to explore and interact. There are secrets and easter eggs hidden throughout the show, along with various ways to get into the story themselves. You can get advice from Lucy’s help booth, help Linus search for the Great Pumpkin, and a whole lot more. And of course, guests can meet some of the Peanuts characters in person.
Guests can also participate in the adventure to help Charlie Brown find Snoopy by following clues that Snoopy has left behind. There is also a cool companion AR app that guests can download to help them on their quest.
Q - What is the Search for Snoopy App?
A - To help aid them in their Search for Snoopy, guests can download the SnoopyScope app. This AR app helps guests find and analyze the clues Snoopy has left behind throughout their show. While guests can still participate and complete the puzzle without the SnoopyScope app, it adds another level of interactivity.
Q - Why Honolulu?
A - Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang, have always been popular and beloved characters in Hawaii, which made Honolulu the perfect place to launch this show. Plus, Hawaii has the perfect combination of a locals and visitors that both have an affinity towards Peanuts characters. We also think Honolulu is an underserved market with respect to live entertainment, something we at Kilburn intend to address on a long term basis.