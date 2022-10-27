 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The RSV surge didn't come out of nowhere, but gaps in data made it tougher to predict

  • Updated
  • 0
The RSV surge didn't come out of nowhere, but gaps in data made it tougher to predict

The United States is dealing with a unique season of respiratory virus transmission: Flu cases are on the rise earlier than usual, and RSV case rates are extra high, even after an "unprecedented" early surge this summer.

 CDC/AP

The United States is dealing with a unique season of respiratory virus transmission: Flu cases are on the rise earlier than usual, and RSV case rates are extra high, even after an "unprecedented" early surge this summer. And Covid-19 is still a public health emergency.

Public health experts expected a break from typical seasonal trends amid a pandemic that has disrupted "normal" in so many ways. Some outcomes were bound to be unpredictable.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred