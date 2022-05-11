The Red Cross is giving out free smoke alarms. Here's how you can get one

In an effort to save people from dying in home fires, the Red Cross is providing free smoke alarms to residents in Hawai'i and across the country.
Volunteers with the Red Cross installed free alarms in 14 units at the Ka Hale Moi condos in Makiki Wednesday. The organization plans to provide alarms for 30 units in the Marco Polo high-rise, where an inferno claimed 4 lives in 2017, as well as for homes in Anahola on Kaua'i.
"We respond every three to four days throughout the islands to a home fire and often it is a multi-home fire situation so it is a very, very critical issue," said Red Cross Pacific Islands Region CEO Diane Peters-Nguyen.
The free installations are a part of the national Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative launched in 2014. Since then, the Red Cross reported the program helped save more than 1,200 lives.
According to the Red Cross, smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a fire by half.
Kaua'i Fire Dept. Capt. Jeremie Makepa pointed out the devices buy time, as fires often double every 30 seconds.
"If you're out in three minutes, is about the right time to get out safely. After that, it gets beyond your safety level to get out," Makepa said.
So far this year, the Honolulu Fire Dept. has responded to 39 one or two family house fires on O'ahu. 62 percent of those homes were not equipped with smoke alarms.
HFD Capt. Cris Bartolome called smoke alarms the first line of defense against a blaze during the nighttime, because people are not likely to see or smell a fire while asleep.
"When you're sleeping, you don't know if you're having a fire, you're only going to know if something wakes you up," Bartolome added.
Click here for information on how to sign up for a free smoke alarm from the Red Cross.