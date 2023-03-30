 Skip to main content
The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge makes it to Kauai

  • Updated
Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge visits Kaua'i

KAPAA, KauaI (KITV4) -- The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge campaign is on Kauai, making Hawaii the 39th state to take on the challenge to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Campaign founder Brynne Rhodes, along with her best friend Annika Lizdenis, launched the stand at the Coconut Market in Kapaa on Thursday, Mar. 30 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge 2023

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

