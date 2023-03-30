The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge makes it to Kauai

KAPAA, KauaI (KITV4) -- The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge campaign is on Kauai, making Hawaii the 39th state to take on the challenge to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Campaign founder Brynne Rhodes, along with her best friend Annika Lizdenis, launched the stand at the Coconut Market in Kapaa on Thursday, Mar. 30 from 10 a.m. until noon.
“This topic and breast cancer research is especially critical. We understand that Native Hawaiian women have among the highest breast cancer rates in the state, affecting the lives of many families searching for ways to help their loved ones survive,” said co-founder and breast cancer survivor, Kim Rhodes.
The girls gave out free pink lemonade to the public and accepted many donations from customers. Those donors also wrote the names of their loved ones who have faced breast cancer, in chalk on the side walk right in front of the stand.
The two girls also taught their supporters the campaign’s signature move that shows support for breast cancer research, see the picture.
“Our mission is to end breast cancer before the next generation has to face it! We have raised $180,000 so far, together we will be able to #BeTheEnd of breast cancer,” said co-founders of the campaign, Kim and Brynne Rhodes.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.