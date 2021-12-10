Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots, with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

'The Navy cannot be trusted': Rally outside state capitol calls for Red Hill shutdown

  • Updated
  • 0
red hill rally

Dozens of demonstrators criticized the Navy's refusal to shut down its Red Hill facility by laying on the ground outside of the state capitol on Friday afternoon. 

The gesture, protesters said, symbolized death -- an outcome they fear many could soon face as a result of the ongoing contaminated water crisis. 

During the "die-in" rally, organizers demanded the Navy not only shutter the Red Hill fuel farm, but remove its tanks entirely. 

"It's time for us to take the streets back, to take our land back, to take our water back, and get the U.S. military out of Hawai'i permanently! Take your 'opala and leave!" shouted Kawena'ulaokala Kapahua. 

Many in attendance Friday agreed they do not trust the Navy. 

"Just in the last week alone, the Navy's position has changed, from the water is safe, to there is no evidence the water isn't safe, to shutting down two of their wells and daily flip flopping on the outcomes of its own testing," said University of Hawai'i professor Kamanamaikalani Beamer, a former two-term commissioner on the Hawai'i State Water Resource Management Commission. 

However, others added the Navy alone is not to blame, but local elected officials as well. 

Organizers referenced the 2014 leak at Red Hill, when 27,000 gallons of fuel were released. Since then, protesters argued the state legislature has not done enough to roll out measures on regulating or repairing the tanks. 

"It wasn't even an issue in this legislative session," Healani Sonoda-Pale said. 

"The lack of action of our elected leaders to adequately address the issue of protecting our precious water source begs the question, 'who are they working for?' because they are not working for us."

Some demonstrators pledged to organize more protests to hold the Navy accountable. Others encouraged the public to register to vote, as a means to remove elected officials they claimed are failing to address the crisis. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you