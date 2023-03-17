The luck of the Irish is alive at the 56th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Irish or not -- you can still have a great time on Saint Paddy’s Day.
Hundreds hit the streets to celebrate today at the 56th annual Honolulu Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade itself had nearly eight hundred participants including the Royal Hawaiian Band, pageant queens, military members, and of course, Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii.
Many people might not think of Hawaii as a hub for Celtic culture, but today’s parade-goers say that’s not the case.
”Hawaii is a great place where cultures blend, and this is just one great example of it,” said Teresa Parsons, a six-year parade-goer.
Even the pipers themselves are a diverse group, who just have a love of the pipes.
Not everybody in the band is Irish or Celtic,” noted Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii bagpiper, Rick Jackson. “We’re just anybody who enjoys the music, enjoys playing, and enjoys the fellowship–it’s a good ohana for us.”
If you missed the parade today, don’t worry. The Saint Paddy’s day in Waikiki celebration continues throughout the night at several bars and saloons to keep the Irish party going.
