The lawsuit over Hawaii's Red Hill water contamination crisis has drawn in more than 100 new plaintiffs

Water quality recovery experts are led through the tunnels of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii in December 2021. A lawsuit over Hawaii's Red Hill water contamination crisis has drawn in more than 100 new plaintiffs.

 Luke McCall/U.S. Navy/AP/FILE

More than 100 new plaintiffs affected by water contamination at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii have been included in a lawsuit against the United States government.

The lawsuit was originally filed earlier this year with the US District Court for the District of Hawaii, and included the names of 10 plaintiffs.

CNN's Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

An error occurred