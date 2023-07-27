The latest updates on the Red Hill surge tank draining now posted on Defueling Dashboard By Kayli Pascal-Martinez Kayli Pascal-Martinez Robert Kekaula Fellow Author email Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27, 2023 Updated Jul 27, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Joint Task Force – Red Hill (JTF-RH) is in its last phase of the surge tank draining process.Currently, JTF-RH has removed 435,000 gallons of approximately 480,000 gallons that the tanks held before the drainage that began on July 17. JTF-RH will be moving the fuel from the surge tanks to above-ground tanks at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in an effort to support operations and training.The latest updates on the defueling are available to look at on the Defueling Dashboard and the JTF-RH’s website and mobile app.Click here for more information about JTF-RH.You can also access the mobile app by using the OR code provided. Courtesy Joint Task Force Red Hill News Four surge tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility will be drained By Chloe Marklay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honolulu Oahu Hawaii Updates Red Hill Surge Tank Draining Defueling Joint Task Force - Red Hill Jtf-rh Surge Tank Draining Process Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam Defueling Dashboard Kayli Pascal-Martinez Robert Kekaula Fellow Author email Follow Kayli Pascal-Martinez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News News UH Manoa research report draws attention to COVID PCR testing profits Updated Jun 15, 2022 Local Dog Days of Summer: Keeping your pet safe in the Hawaii heat Updated Jul 8, 2022 Local Application deadline extended for Mauna Kea Management Stewardship and Oversight Authority Updated Jul 29, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo man charged with possession and distribution of over 20 lbs of meth, ‘ghost guns’ Updated May 11, 2022 Business Visitors from mainland willing to pay more for locally-sourced foods, U.H. study finds Updated Sep 9, 2022 News Daniel Watai-Simeona charged on manslaughter charges for Kona assault. Updated Dec 16, 2021 Recommended for you