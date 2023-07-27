 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The latest updates on the Red Hill surge tank draining now posted on Defueling Dashboard

  • Updated
  • 0
The latest updates on the Red Hill surge tank draining now posted on Defueling Dashboard

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Joint Task Force – Red Hill (JTF-RH) is in its last phase of the surge tank draining process.

Currently, JTF-RH has removed 435,000 gallons of approximately 480,000 gallons that the tanks held before the drainage that began on July 17.

Red Hill dashboard
Joint Task Force Red Hill QR code

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred