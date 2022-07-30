...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
on Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
LEVELS FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
The Kū Project Creator Daniel Aipa Talks About His Inspiration.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Creator of The Kū Project, Daniel Aipa talks about his inspiration and motivation. In it’s simplest form, Kū in the Hawaiian language means to stand upright, to anchor, to rise. There is a much deeper meaning and cultural significance behind Kū.
The Kū Project’s mission is to empower others to stand taller and be a good ancestor by leaving a legacy that makes the world a stronger and healthier place. The motivation really comes from making sure people take better care of themselves, because Aipa says, he believes we are all here for a reason and have a purpose. He is inspired daily through seeing people who give so much aloha, take care of everyone, and are going through a lot on their own. The Ku Project serves as reminder to people to make sure they take care of themselves, show themselves aloha, give themselves the time to recharge their Mana, or energy, and Live Kū.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston.