The investigation over deadly building fire in Waikiki continues

WAIKIKI (KTIV4) - Honolulu Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the apartment fire in on Ko'oao Street in Waikiki. Two residents were found dead and two others were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The building did not have active sprinklers in the units.
A captain at HFD told KITV4 sprinklers would have made a huge difference- having sprinklers is like having a firefighter with you at all times.
Kitchen fires are the number one cause of residential fires around the nation.
The fire did start on the bottom of the building and made its way to the top where the elderly couple who died had been living.
One resident said she and her dog are safe and they drove away from the fire.
“It was 2 PM and I couldn’t see the sunlight. Once I saw the black smoke, I grabbed my purse and called for my dog. I drove off with the car that was parked close to building on fire,” said Bre Jackson, a resident.
People nearby said it is such a heartbreak to the community.
“There’s nothing left that is salvageable. All there is in my unit is ash.”
More than 50 firefighters were sent to tackle that fire. Many of them stress, do not walk away from appliances in use, especially in older buildings.
“If you don’t have sprinklers, there are other ways to stay alert. Early detection is the most important. Once something goes off, either alarms or the smell of smoke, make your way out of the building and give yourself enough time,” said HFD Captain Cris Bartolome.
Residents impacted by this fire are encouraged to reach out to American Red Cross for immediate assistance at (808) 734-2101.