 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The investigation over deadly building fire in Waikiki continues

  • Updated
  • 0
Gallery6.PNG

Fire investigators were back in Waikiki today, to try to figure out what started yesterday's apartment fire.

WAIKIKI (KTIV4) - Honolulu Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the apartment fire in on Ko'oao Street in Waikiki. Two residents were found dead and two others were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The building did not have active sprinklers in the units.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred