The houseless see hope after Governor Green signs measures for housing solutions

Those Living in Hawaii Parks Want Less Red Tape for Houston

Governor Josh Green, on Wednesday signed several bills that will expand access to affordable housing and provide much-needed assistance to families and individuals who might be at risk of becoming homeless.

“Since taking office, tackling the hard issues of housing and homelessness has been at the forefront of my Administration’s efforts,” said Governor Green. “Unless we address the lack of affordable housing in our state head-on, the housing crisis will continue to affect the quality of life for all our communities, which is why I am pleased to be signing various bills that work to provide some solutions to help those most in need.”

But for some, they say more needs to be done to cut red tape."

Maile, Living without a Home for 5 Years, "To cut through the red tape to provide housing vouchers to get situated normalized and get a normal schedule so we can all get back to work. Go back to school. I look forward to some of the dreams we have all been dreaming and that's the bottom line. There's no lazy homeless person. It's a lot harder to be homeless then it is to have a house. "

Maile has been without a home for 5 years. Although she is educated, she ran into trouble with the law - spent time in prison has traffic tickets plus violations for sleeping in Thomas Square with other family members.

New affordable housing laws represent a significant effort to provide much-needed support to those who are struggling to find secure housing in Hawaii.

An error occurred