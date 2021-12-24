The Honolulu Zoo hosts virtual Christmas with the Animals 

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through the afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Zoo will virtually host its annual Christmas with the Animals event on December 25, 2021.
Since all the animals have been good this year, Christmas with the Animals will feature zoo residents as they rip, tear, play, and enjoy their favorite holiday gifts and treats.
“Christmas with the Animals is an annual holiday tradition and one of our favorite events at the Zoo,” said Mary Benson, Executive Director of Honolulu Zoo Society. “Though guests won’t be able to gather with us in person to celebrate this year, we welcome everyone to connect with us online to watch as the animals dive in, unwrap, and devour their holiday gifts and treats.”
The virtual event is scheduled to premiere at 2:00 PM and you can view the event on the zoo's Facebook page Honolulu Zoo Facebook page or their YouTube channel at Honolulu Zoo Society’s YouTube channel.
The Honolulu Zoo will be closed on Christmas Day in observance of the holiday.