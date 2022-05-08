The Honolulu Fire Department to hold one-day recruitment May 17 By KITV4 Web Staff May 8, 2022 May 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) Looking for work? The City and County of Honolulu are looking for more firefighters.The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is holding a one-day recruitment on May 17th.Interested applicants can create an account and apply online.To apply head to: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/honolulu No late applications will be accepted. Local HFD extinguishes two-story apartment building fire on Varsity Circle By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Maui police warn against telephone scams offering vacations, roofing services Updated Mar 22, 2022 Local American Trevor Reed released from Russia in prisoner swap Apr 27, 2022 Local Artists unite at Kakaako to raise money for Ukraine relief Updated Apr 1, 2022 Local Man caught a venomous 'blue dragon' sea slug along the Texas coast Updated Apr 8, 2022 Local Big Island Police seek missing 22-year-old Francisco Kelly Dakamas Manalo of Ocean View Mar 8, 2022 COVID-19 5 new COVID-related deaths, 827 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Mar 24, 2022 Recommended for you