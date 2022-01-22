The first of its kind in Hawai'i: Hawaiians open cafe on Hawaiian Home Lands

ANAHOLA, Kauai - A new cafe in Anahola, is giving back to the community in more ways than one.
Run by Hawaiians and located on Hawaiian Home Lands, 100% of Anahola Cafe's profits go back to Hawaiians.
The Anahola Cafe opened it's doors at the end of October 2021.
“Our nonprofit has been planning for this cafe for over a year now,” said Kara Chow, the deputy director of Homestead Community Development Corporation (HCDC).
Working with HCDC to get the cafe up and running is a handful of Hawaiian Home Land residents in Anahola.
"Part of our mission is to advance rural economies in homestead areas of the state, and the café is our newest initiative to create jobs while learning about food service business systems," said HCDC CEO, Robin Danner.
According to Robin, this community-based economic development initiative is similar to efforts on tribal lands in the continental United States.
The core cafe team consists of Wyatt Kamoku (lead chef), Ikaika Kirifi, Moku Kaneakua, Melanie Freitas, and Ben Kaiwi. All are from Anahola families living on Hawaiian Home Lands.
"We received a lot of encouragement by our local homestead association leaders and the community in general – to have a locally controlled café serving community and in east Kauai. Courage is an important ingredient in any enterprise," said Danner.
Located at the Anahola Marketplace on Kuhio Highway, the cafe features burgers and saimin, in a rustic rural setting beneath the pristine Kalalea mountain range.
The café is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday through Monday. By the end of January, the group hopes to be operating seven days a week.
According to Danner, they also received funding supporting from the philanthropic community:
- Rural Community Assistance Corporation, CA: provided help in framing our business plan
- NDN Collective, an American Indian organization: provided start up capital last year to help us make the Anahola Café a reality.
"NDN Collective believes in the three D’s – to Decolonize, to Defend, and to Develop our talents to create self sufficiency" said Danner. "The Anahola Café, certainly is helping us to implement a more communal approach to business, and to develop the workforce right here in our homestead."
100% of the revenues from the Anahola Cafe supports its operation and the nonprofit mission of HCDC in affordable housing and job creation on or near Hawaiian Home Lands.
“We invite everyone to come to the Anahola Cafe, the food is great and our team has a whole lot of Aloha.” said Chow. “We are learning together about the business end of food service through this project, all the while having fun and employing our local people!”
About HCDC: An initiative founded by the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations (SCHHA) in 2009, the Homestead Community Development Corporation (HCDC) is an autonomous 501c3 tax exempt nonprofit dedicated to creating jobs and affordable housing on or near the tribal lands in Hawaii, known as Hawaiian Home Lands. Contact info@hawaiianhomesteads.org for more information.
About SCHHA: Founded in 1987, the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations (SCHHA) is the largest statewide Homestead Association registered with the U.S. Department of Interior, and is a Coalition of homestead communities exercising sovereignty on tribal lands.