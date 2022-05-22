 Skip to main content
The First Hawaii Search & Rescue Teams Convention at Kualoa Ranch

Honolulu-Hawaii (KITV-4) Hawaii ranks eighth in the number of missing persons per capita. The first ever convention for Search and Rescue Teams from across Hawaii came together at Kualoa Ranch this weekend to enhance their experiences.

There are unique challenges to rescuing lost persons in the Hawaiian Wilderness. So this convention brought together search and rescue crews from The Islands. Rosemarie Johnson, The Hawaii Search and Rescue Conference “It brings all of the community members together, as well as all of the different agencies. So again it allows them to have a platform so they can more effectively and efficiently save lives. Les Stroud, Survival Expert “Because a convention like this brings us all together and not only can the public go, wow I had no idea and I want to get involved. And help my community but those of us here and already in it you know what I didn’t think about that. I just learned something new, even though I’ve been in this for 30 years. I just learned a whole bunch of new things. “

Also at this gathering are those who want to learn about how to survive in the wilderness. Samantha Morales , Wilderness Survivor Student , “Being able to understand the vast knowledge that comes with trainers like Becca who are part of that safety skill set and being able to apply that to your own knowledge bank is so important.

The Experts who shared their skills with each other this weekend are helping to save lives by bringing families together with their vast array of skill sets. Organizers say they hope the State will take over this convention, that brought together all these Hawaii Search and Rescue experts.

