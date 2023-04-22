The Ellison Onizuka Day of Exploration is the largest STEM event in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii’s largest family-friendly STEM event returned on Saturday at the University of Hawaii–West Oahu in Kapolei.
The Ellison Onizuka Day of Exploration (ODE) presented by Hawaiian Electric (HECO) is produced by The Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council, and honors the legacy of Eagle Scout and Astronaut Ellison Onizuka.
This free and family-friendly event welcomes thousands of families and students to enjoy 100 hands-on activities, workshops, and classes for all ages to enjoy.
With a special focus on Hawaiian culture, sustainability, and career development, there was something for everyone to learn and discover. There were workshops on robotics, coding, and renewable energy and exhibits and displays, as well as live demonstrations and talks from experts in various fields.
The event works to spark an interest in the STEM field and encourage students to explore all their options.
"If you start planting that seed with that 6th, 7th, 8th grader maybe they feel comfortable to stay in Hawaii, keep that talent local and expand the opportunity here in Hawaii, instead of having to leave," said chairperson for the Onizuka day of exploration, Alim Shabazz.
Students were also taught the importance of scouting and how it can benefit them in life.