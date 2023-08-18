 Skip to main content
The Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival incorporates donation opportunities for Maui youth

Duke Kahanamoku statue pic

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival (DKOF) will be holding its 21st annual event to honor the aloha spirit through competitions and cultural events in which Duke himself participated in, as well as including donation opportunities that’ll go towards the keiki on Maui that were impacted by the wildfires.

dog surfing pic

Starting on Friday, August 18 until Sunday, August 27, the 9-day long event will be filled with festivities for everyone to participate in! The event will kick-off with an opening ceremony and lei procession from the Outrigger Waikiki Hotel to the Duke Kahanamoku statue on Friday, August 18 at 5 p.m.

An error occurred