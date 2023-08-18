The Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival incorporates donation opportunities for Maui youth

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival (DKOF) will be holding its 21st annual event to honor the aloha spirit through competitions and cultural events in which Duke himself participated in, as well as including donation opportunities that’ll go towards the keiki on Maui that were impacted by the wildfires.
Starting on Friday, August 18 until Sunday, August 27, the 9-day long event will be filled with festivities for everyone to participate in! The event will kick-off with an opening ceremony and lei procession from the Outrigger Waikiki Hotel to the Duke Kahanamoku statue on Friday, August 18 at 5 p.m.
As many of the festival participants, volunteers, and sponsors have close ties to Maui, the event will be a resource for the community to help heal and support the people on Maui. The foundation’s focus for this year's event is the keiki of Maui who need to get back to a sense of normalcy and continue their sports and cultural activities. Donation opportunities will be set up at the DKOF merchandise booth during the entirety of the festival and online.
There will be various activities going on throughout the festival. Such as the Aloha Collection Hawaii Tandem Surfing Challenge, the Raising Cane’s Going to the Dogs Surfur Competition “Paws on the Nose” Tandem Classic, volleyball challenges, and so much more.
The Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation (ODKF) aims to perpetuate the legacy of Duke and to provide the resources needed to help enrich the lives of Hawaii’s scholar athletes. Part of the proceeds from the festival will go to support ODKF and their mission to financially support the individuals and organizations that hold the same aloha spirit and legacy of Duke Kahanamoku.
As of 2023, ODKF has awarded 846 grants and 1120 scholarships totaling over $3.5 million in community investment! The foundation focuses on giving to sports that Duke played and loved: swimming, surfing, canoeing, kayaking, diving, water polo, sailing, and volleyball.
There are plenty of great things happening this weekend on Oahu! In honor of the community of Maui and all that they're facing, various organizations and local leaders are hosting events that go towards supporting the healing and recovery process for Maui. Help support Maui and check out what's going on near you!