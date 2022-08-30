The cost for a Little League World Series Championship

Just as the team worked together on the field, families worked together off the field - to make it more affordable for everyone.
That included sharing accommodations, for some, and plenty of meals together.
"The biggest expense besides airfare was food cost, but a lot of us tried to keep costs down by cooking," stated Tomas.
As the team tallied up impressive numbers throughout the tournament, the bill for families being a part of the experience also added up.
"It is easily over $20,000, from the time we left Honolulu to San Bernardino - then you go to Williamsport," said Honolulu Little League coach Gerald Oda.
But having those friendly faces in the stands and family firmly behind them, made a difference to the players.
"It means a lot, having all the support," said Honolulu Little League player Brennan Tomas.
Even thought there was a high financial cost for Hawaii families, it did not tarnish the golden moments for players and their proud parents.
"No matter the cost, as parents they know this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for their sons," said Oda.
"It was a priceless experience. When you are there you don't think of the finances, you are just there to support the families," said Charles Tomas.
"This was an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and totally worth it. But we'll be working extra to pay off credit card debt for a while," added his wife Gina.
The team will get a little help with those costs. Just like they did for the 2018 Little League World Series Champions, Aloha Revolution is offering a t-shirt in the champions colors, with 100% of the proceeds from the sale going towards the team and their travel expenses
The little leaguers have also held fundraisers to offset the costs and so far, more than $11,000 has been donated to a Go Fund Me account in their name.