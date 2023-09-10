The community walks to raise awareness about the fight against suicide

News Anchor/Reporter
HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The community walked on Saturday to raise awareness about the fight against suicide.
According to the latest research from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention--it is the 10th leading cause of death -- affecting 1 in 5 families in the United States.
And because September is National Suicide Awareness month--the Hawaii chapter of A-F-S-P hosted its Out of Darkness Walk.
It's one of more than 550 events across the continent happening on Saturday.
In years past , the event raised more than $21 million dollars for education and prevention efforts.
Saturday's walk began at Skygate Park near Honolulu Hale in the morning.
Joining the event-- was Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
