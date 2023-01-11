'The community is outraged': Renewable energy project on Kauai could face legal action

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 14 to 18 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Seas, all coastal waters. Winds, typical windier areas
of Maui County and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell moving through the islands could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
After reviewing KIUC's environmental assessment, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) issued a finding of no significant impact (FONSI) for the project in December 2022. A FONSI officially determines a project will not have a significant impact on the environment, exempting planners from having to complete an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
Critics, however, argued the project should undergo an EIS.
Earthjustice attorney Elena Bryant explained an EIS is more rigorous than an environmental assessment and could more fully explore the impacts of KIUC's plan to dump excess water onto the Mana Plain. The discharge could be detrimental to the river and reef, Bryant added, because the water could collect pesticides on its way to the ocean.
"It's very frustrating. The community has tried to work with KIUC and AES (the developers). This (an EIS) was a basic ask and KIUC refused, so it begs the question, what do they have to hide?," Bryant asserted.
In the FONSI, DLNR noted, "the Mānā Plain storm drain system has been in operation since 1907 and as the quality of the water that will be discharged from the project will be clean and filtered and will not convey sediment into the storm drain system, it may actually dilute some of the pesticide runoff from the adjacent agriculture lands (service by the storm drain system) that many commentors have claimed would be an impact of the project."
Bryant questioned why the DLNR approved the environmental assessment with no public hearing.
"It totally sidestepped Board of Land and Natural Resources consideration of this environmental assessment and it's the board that's ultimately responsible for issuing KIUC's long-term water lease for the project," Bryant said.
KIUC has noted its environmental assessment is as detailed as an EIS.
"We look forward to bringing the project to fruition so the substantial environmental, social and economic benefits of WKEP can be realized," a KIUC representative told KITV in a statement.