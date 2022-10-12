...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 435 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour with the heaviest rain near Pearl City and Kaneohe.
Additional heavy showers will be possible through this
evening.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Waikane, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaneohe,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waikele, Kaaawa,
Mililani, Waipahu and Iroquois Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 745 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
The CDC Today Expands The Use Of The Bivalent Covid-19 Booster To Children
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The CDC today expands the use of the updated bivalent covid-19 booster vaccine to children.
The CDC says, this recommendation for use of the updated bivalent covid-19 booster vaccine for this younger age group, and the FDA’s approval, will increase protection against severe covid-19 disease and death.
Dr. Douglas Kwock, Hawaii Pacific Health's VP - Medical Affairs says, “While we know that covid infection in children has been milder than in adults but we also know that children have gotten severely ill, and have required hospitalization for covid. And the thing is we don’t know which child is going to get really sick and which isn’t so which is why in general it is recommended to get the vaccines. So you don’t have to guess about it. And the bivalent booster also offers protection and boosted protection from the original covid strains so you’re getting kind of two for one in the booster vaccine”
The Department of Health says, although the CDC approved the vaccine booster for children on Wednesday, it could take providers a little time to be ready to offer these boosters.
Brooks Baehr, DOH Hawaii. says “40 percent of more than 51,000 kids in Hawaii have already completed their primary series and they have done so without complications, these vaccines are safe effective and they are going to protect you from of covid but specifically against those really circulating sub variants, ba.4 and ba.5 “
With the community opening up and masks not being required, plus as we head into the holiday season with family get togethers, Dr. Kwock says vaccinations and boosters are the best way to offer protection for our community.
