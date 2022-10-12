 Skip to main content
The CDC expands use of bivalent COVID-19 booster to children

  • Updated
  • 0
Updated Covid-19 booster shots expanded to children as young as 5

FDA authorizes updated Covid-19 booster shots for children as young as 5. A young child here receives the Covid-19 vaccine in Needham, Massachusetts on June 21.

The state health department today is recommending the updated Bivalent Covid-19 Booster vaccine for children.

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The CDC today expanded the use of the updated bivalent COVID booster vaccine to children.

The CDC says this recommendation for use of the updated bivalent COVID booster vaccine for this younger age group, and the FDA’s approval, will increase protection against severe COVID disease and death.

Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid can interact with common heart medications, doctors warn

