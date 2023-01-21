...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 20 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
An extra-large northwest swell will rapidly build tonight and
peak on Sunday. This swell will generate locally strong surges
and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near
harbor entrances. Some harbors affected will include Kikiaola on
Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on Oahu, Kaumalapau on Lanai, and
Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big Island.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.
'The best winds you can have." | After seven years, the Eddie is back
With champion surfers from around the globe ready to compete, with some of the most competitive waves on earth, at just the right time, people are flocking for an up close look:
"I've been dreaming of coming here for the last twenty or thirty years and finally the stars aligned and I was able to pull it off," says Dave Reynolds, who flew in from Huntington Beach on Saturday morning.
Clyde Aikau, who's brother the event is named after, spoke to KITV4 about this weekend's conditions:
"We're expecting the wind to be coming out from Waimea Valley, coming right out into the bay -- that's the best winds you can have for surfing and we have a westerly direction on this gigantic swell, that is a perfect direction for big waves coming into Wiamea. So we're looking for an epic day, waves in the morning will probably be 18 to 20 feet Hawaiian, and as the days go on, late morning early afternoon, it's going to ramp up to maybe 20-25 feet, even thirty feet."
