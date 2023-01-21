 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 20 feet expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

An extra-large northwest swell will rapidly build tonight and
peak on Sunday. This swell will generate locally strong surges
and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near
harbor entrances. Some harbors affected will include Kikiaola on
Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on Oahu, Kaumalapau on Lanai, and
Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big Island.

Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.

'The best winds you can have." | After seven years, the Eddie is back

  • 0

In just 24 hours, Oahu's North Shore is expecting 20-40,000 spectators, as the world's best surfers hit the waves for the Eddie Big Wave surf competition.

WAIMEA BAY, Oahu (KITV4) -- Hitting the water for the first time in seven years, The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational returns -- and tens of thousands of fans are expected.

With champion surfers from around the globe ready to compete, with some of the most competitive waves on earth, at just the right time, people are flocking for an up close look:

Will the Eddie Go? It all depends on the size of the surf, in 'Hawaiian scale'
How to Watch the Eddie this Sunday

