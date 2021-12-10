The 49th annual Honolulu marathon race set to take the starting line Sunday

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Marathon runners are set to take the starting line in less than 48 hours.
This year marks the city's 49th annual race and will also serve as Honolulu's first in-person marathon since 2019. Organizers say following the City and County's COVID-19 restrictions, they were unsure whether or not the marathon would be held this year.
Organizers expect around 7000 runners to compete this year. That's compared to nearly 30 thousand participants the international event has drawn in past years.
Runners can expect the Honolulu marathon's traditions to live on. Fireworks and post-race malasadas will be served.
A lot of work has been running behind the scenes and organizers say it's been a long time coming- Still, they say both will pay off as soon as runners hit the line.