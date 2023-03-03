The 39th Annual Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run raises close to $800,000 for local nonprofits

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Great Aloha Run has raised nearly $800,000 going towards 30 local charities in the upcoming year.
Over the past 39 years, $17 million has been raised for more than 150 of Hawaii's nonprofit organizations and community groups.
Although the race was held virtually in 2021 and 2022, the return of this event was very successful and reached even more of the community, event organizers say.
Organizers say participating in the event is a great way to get outside and help raise more funds for our local nonprofit organizations.
"The bedrock of our success has been the support of our community. The people of Hawaii are tremendously compassionate and generous, and it is only through that spirit of Aloha that this run has been able to contribute so much to those in need,” Co-founder of the Great Aloha Run, Carole Kai Onouye said.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.