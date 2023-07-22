The 2023 Hawaii Shakespeare Festival begins in Honolulu

The 2023 Hawaii Shakespeare Festival (HSF), founded in 2002 and in its 22nd season, begins its summer performance schedule July 21st at 7:30 p.m. with a staging of the play Measure For Measure at The Arts at Mark’s Garage.
HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The 2023 Hawaii Shakespeare Festival (HSF), founded in 2002 and in its 22nd season, began its summer performance schedule July 21st at 7:30 p.m. with a staging of the play Measure For Measure at The Arts at Mark’s Garage.
“Most people’s first encounter with Shakespeare is in English classes,” said Tony Pisculli, the HSF founder. “They read it and they go, ‘What is this nonsense? I don’t understand it.’ When you see it performed on the stage, it really comes to life in a different way. It is a play; it is meant to be seen and heard. We make it accessible by giving people the opportunity to see it the way it’s meant to be.”
There will be two plays staged as a part of the 2023 HSF season: Measure for Measure directed by Alex Monti Fox & One Uddah Mid’summah directed by Sean-Joseph Takeo Kahāokalani Choo. Measure For Measure takes place in Vienna in the year 1623. This production, stripped down to its essential elements by a small ensemble, is fast and physical. Shakespeare’s tragicomic tale of justice, mercy, faith, sex and power resonates, here and now in the 21st century, just as it did there and then, at the turn of the 17th century.
Performances of Measure for Measure will run from July 21-30 at The Arts at Mark’s Garage.
The second play being stated for this year’s 2023 HSF is One Uddah Mid’summah, which has been adapted so all of the actors speak in Shakespearean pidgin. Performing under the stars at Hawaiian Mission Houses, One Uddah Mid’summah will run from August 18–26.
Tickets for performances are available at www.hawaiishakes.org/tickets and more information about both shows can be found at Hawaii Shakespeare Festival: 2023 Season.