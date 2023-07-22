 Skip to main content
The 2023 Hawaii Shakespeare Festival begins in Honolulu

The 2023 Hawaii Shakespeare Festival (HSF), founded in 2002 and in its 22nd season, begins its summer performance schedule July 21st at 7:30 p.m. with a staging of the play Measure For Measure at The Arts at Mark’s Garage.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The 2023 Hawaii Shakespeare Festival (HSF), founded in 2002 and in its 22nd season, began its summer performance schedule July 21st at 7:30 p.m. with a staging of the play Measure For Measure at The Arts at Mark’s Garage.

“Most people’s first encounter with Shakespeare is in English classes,” said Tony Pisculli, the HSF founder. “They read it and they go, ‘What is this nonsense? I don’t understand it.’ When you see it performed on the stage, it really comes to life in a different way. It is a play; it is meant to be seen and heard. We make it accessible by giving people the opportunity to see it the way it’s meant to be.”

