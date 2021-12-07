The 2022 Waikiki New Year’s Eve Fireworks are a- GO!

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - After almost two years the New Year's Eve firework show is back, and the Waikiki Improvement Association (WIA) is announcing that they still need sponsors.
WIA has decided to move forward with the show despite the budget and is currently raising money from sponsors to cover the $57,700 price tag.
“It’s hard asking for donations knowing what everyone has been through the past two years,” said Rick Egged, WIA president. “But we felt it was so important for the show to go on, to bring hope and enjoyment, and also to bring people into Waikiki for the holiday weekend to patronize our hotels, restaurants, retail shops, and activities. Our fireworks are also shown around the world as Hawaii is one of the last places in the world to celebrate the new year.”
WIA is still short about $12,000 and seeking donations from corporations and the community. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made with either a check or credit card.
Sponsors who make a minimum donation of $500 will receive an annual introductory membership to WIA. Donations received by 12/23/21 will be listed in the next issue of the WIA Wikiwiki Wire newsletter.
The fireworks will be located approximately one mile off Waikiki Beach, and the fireworks show will be visible throughout Waikiki and surrounding areas to anyone with a ma kai view. The show will start at 12:00 midnight and last for 8-10 minutes.