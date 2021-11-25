Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Oahu
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The passage of a northwest swell has lifted
seas to advisory levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Thanksgiving Weather: Sunshine, scattered showers and surf

  • Updated
  • 0
8 Day Forecast
TruVuAdmin

Windward Big Island will see increasing showers Thanksgiving Thursday.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mostly sunny skies today with scattered windward and mauka showers.  Highs 81 to 86. East winds 15 to 20 mph

Mostly cloudy with showers for the Big Island, sometimes locally heavy.  Partly cloudy for the leeward sections.  Highs 81 to 86. East winds around 15 mph

Expect moderate trade winds to spread across the islands today, then gradually decline Friday into Saturday.  Breezy trade winds will likely return Sunday into early next week.

Surf Forecast

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will rise to advisory levels through the day today as a northwest swell builds down the island chain and peaks. This swell will hold through Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend.

Surf may return to advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Sunday as a second northwest swell arrives.

Surf along south and east facing shores will remain small through the weekend.

