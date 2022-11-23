Thanksgiving meal prices up 20% in 2022, American Farm Bureau says

..WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR THE WESTERN ISLANDS SPREADING
EASTWARD ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE ISLANDS THANKSGIVING...
.A cold front approaching the state from the northwest, will
generate strong and gusty northeast winds across the islands.
Winds will increase over the western end of the island chain
tonight, before expanding eastward across the rest of the islands
early Thanksgiving Day. The potential for very strong wind gusts
continues across typical locations, like mountain ridges and
leeward zones prone to local accelerations and downsloping. In
addition, exposed north through east facing slopes and beaches may
have brief periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately
following the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers in high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 13 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Foodland in Honolulu saw its typical pre-Thanksgiving rush, Wednesday afternoon, but some shoppers say festivities look a little bit different this year.
"I'm seeing everything went up 50%," explained Honolulu resident Donna Smith. "It's hard for seniors like myself to afford. It's amazing. I couldn't find a turkey that was affordable so I found a couple of already made up plate lunches. That's all I need."
We've seen it before -- supply-chain snarls and increasing inflation driving up the cost of products on shelves.
An annual survey by the American Farm Bureau estimating the cost of a Thanksgiving Dinner for 10 is up 20% in 2022.
Folks here in Hawaii say those numbers and figures are only exacerbated by the remote nature of the islands.
"It's across the board with everything," admitted shopper Alan Awana. "And it's been happening for a while."
"More so we feel it because it's so expensive to eat here, live here," added Smith. "It's not the traditional heartfelt Thanksgiving like I was when I grew up. It's kind of sad."
KITV4 found fresh turkey on Wednesday going for $2.99 a pound. That's compared to the national average of about $1.81 per pound. And just to put that into perspective, in 2021 a bird would cost you just under $1.50 per pound.
Other holiday staples like cubed stuffing mix are up 69% from 2021. A dozen dinner rolls is up 22%. And two frozen pie crusts is up 26% from 2021
Still folks say the importance of celebrating isn't necessarily about how much is on the plate.
"We ignore it right now and try to make more money in January," explained resident Jenny Riley-Doyle.
Others say it's a time to celebrate family, togetherness, and appreciation.
"We say thanks for what we have," Awana added. "But we also say thanks for the ability to give to other who don't. I think for my family that's what it's all about, giving to others that don't [have] and giving thanks for the ability to do that."