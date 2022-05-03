Texas Teen Travels to Hawaii for Abortion

The details of a leaked draft majority U.S. Supreme Court decision that would strike down Roe v. Wade is shocking many abortion rights advocates. KITV4 got local reaction today to the possible Supreme Court Decision, and has the story of one young woman who traveled to Hawaii from Texas so she could get a legal abortion. Democratic-led states are expected to preserve abortion access with 15 states already having a law or state Constitution that protects abortion rights. Hawaii is included in that group of 15. In 1970, Hawaii became the first state to legalize abortion as a largely elective procedure, a full three years before Roe v. Wade allowed abortion on a national level. Those who oppose abortion regularly picket in front of Planned Parenthood in Honolulu. And they talk with people going into the clinic to share alternatives to abortion. Alexus Nguyen was at Planned Parenthood today, not to protest, but to comfort and care for a close 19-year-old friend who came to Honolulu from Houston for the procedure. Alexus Nguyen is supporting friend from Houston,
“I’m here to support her physically and mentally. I’m there for her whatever decision she makes. If she decides to keep it I would be there for her. It’s her decision at the end of the day. She’s only 19 and she’s supporting herself. I know it’s going to be an extreme struggle she’s not ready for it. I know this decision is impacting her incredibly. “ "There’s a lot of corrupt messed up things they stoop to because that’s the last chance they have for single mothers.” The Texas Heartbeat Act prohibits abortion when there is a detectable heartbeat, which could be as early as 6 weeks into a woman's pregnancy. Susana Kwock is a Pro-life Supporter “I am out here to pray for the end of abortion, and to pray for the unborn and their families. And to try to help educate the women and if they come with husbands or boyfriends to educate them.” Heather Quejada is a pro-life supporter “ I feel strongly that the baby be born they are human like anyone else. “ Details of the possible Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe vs. Wade upsets many abortion rights advocates in The Islands. Rep. Della Au Belatti (D) Moiliili- Makiki-Tantalus “We’re seeing the fallout of states restricting access to abortion and that’s a scary dangerous thing for women throughout the country. Rep. Bob McDermott (R) Ewa Beach “The State of Hawaii is going to have unfettered access to abortion, basically no restrictions. So that is already in place. So it’s not going to affect us here. But it sends a signal across the nation that life is important. We’ve seen a devaluing of life across the board.” Representative Au Belatti says, with Hawaii’s long history of access to safe abortions that people value, she hopes that access will not be eroded as in other states.