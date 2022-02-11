Tensions escalate over recommended pay hike for Maui police chief

Maui residents provided mixed testimony over a suggested salary raise for recently installed police chief John Pelletier during a virtual meeting with the County Salary Commission Friday.
The 29 percent hike would up Pelletier's yearly pay from $158,851 to $205,000.
Maui's Mayor Michael Victorino makes $151,979 a year.
"The 29 percent salary increase recommendation comes despite the new chief of police providing less than 60 days of work for performance evaluation," said Kahala Johnson, who serves on the Multicultural Advisory Committee for the Maui Police Dept.
Maui County Councilwoman Yuki Lei Sugimura argued Pelletier should be reviewed before receiving a raise, "so that when you do make a decision, you can stand by it and know that your decision is firm."
However, Maui Police Commissioner Frank De Rego clarified the Salary Commission asked Pelletier in December to provide a recommendation as to what MPD's chief should be paid.
The Salary Commission then requested the same from the Police Commission.
De Rego added the process is simply a formality -- arguing the public may seem skeptical because the chief coincidentally has not been in position for very long.
"We have to separate the person from this. This is not merit pay. They asked us to benchmark the position," De Rego said.
"What is the position worth in comparison to other departments throughout the United States."
The Police Commission also considered Maui's high cost of living, and noted salaries for assistant chiefs and captains exceed that of the chief and deputy.
MPD's chief is the second highest paid in the state. The highest is Honolulu's at $205,800.
The annual salary for Hawai'i Island's top cop is $153,270, while Kaua'i's chief of police makes $137,022 a year.
Salary Commissioners voted to gather more information on the suggested pay raise and where the money would come from.