Tensions escalate over bill proposing ban on commercial activity on some O'ahu beaches

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than a dozen people rallied outside of Honolulu Hale, Thursday, expressing their support for Bill 38, which proposes to prohibit commercial activity at some Oahu beaches.
The demonstration came two days after a protest against the measure at the same location.
Many at Thursday's gathering live in Waimanalo, and said they support Bill 38 because their community is inundated with weddings.
Jody Green, who was born and raised and Waimanalo, is a wedding officiant herself who backs the bill.
"I don't do weddings anymore, I just think the overuse is, we're just being bombarded," Green said. "There are some people that are respectful of the aina and there are a lot that are not."
On the other hand, wedding planners argue the Department of Land and Natural Resources' (DLNR) current permit process is fair to beachgoers, typically limiting beach events to two hours and 30 guests.
"You do a quick ceremony, you capture some photos, and you're gone," wedding planner Lauren Carson said. "You're not having a reception/ You're not having this 'rager' on the beach. And, not to mention, we like the beach clean because that's what makes these photos look so nice. So we're cleaning the beach as we go, it's not desecrating this space."
Carson added a compromise would be to limit commercial activity to some designated days of the week rather than an outright ban.
Under the bill, the film industry is exempt, and photographers may apply for a permit to take for-profit pictures and videos on beaches.
Honolulu City Councilmember Esther Kia'aina, who introduced the bill and represents the Windward side, joined Thursday's rally.
Kia'aina reported Waimanalo is disproportionately used for events, adding more than 30% of the permits issued over a 2-year period were for the area, and most of them were requests for weddings.
Critics of the bill questioned whether the city has adequate resources to enforce the ban should it be passed into law.
"Of course enforcement is always going to be a problem and it's our job to make sure that there is enforcement," Kia'aina said. "But having said that, we need to take a stand first, in law, to say 'enough is enough,' so that is what this is all about."
If the bill becomes law, Kia'aina plans to meet with Honolulu Police heads and the DLNR to iron out enforcement details.
Bill 38 cleared the Honolulu City Council and awaits a decision from Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
The deadline for Blangiardi to decide is April 5, but during a press conference on other matters Thursday he said he could announce his choice as early as Friday.