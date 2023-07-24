Temporary changes coming to the Ala Wai Boat Harbor

Changes are coming to the Ala Wai Boat Harbor with an aim to increase business and safety for the state's largest small boat harbor.
"We're the first occupants in 15 years. Its been under-utilized, maybe the greatest under-utilized lots in Waikiki," said Mark Evenson, the owner of Pau Hana Place.
The harbor's old dry dock area now looks completely different, after the state decided to put the vacant land to use.
"We had a vendor come in and want to put a large tent, and entertainment food trucks there. We thought it would be a good use of that land there," said State Boating Administrator Ed Underwood.
Now those getting on and off tour boats have a place to go while they wait. But the area has been designed to be for more than just tourists.
"Its a place for them to get shave ice, and shade. It is also an open aired restaurant for the community to come down and enjoy this space," added Evenson.
The development also adds something else to the harbor.
"It also puts presence, because under the bridge is used by homeless folks," said Underwood.
The additional lighting, crowds and 24 hour security, have made some Ala Wai boaters feel safer since the venue opened 6 weeks ago.
"It really helps out in this area of town. Where it was dark at night and there were few people walking, now you see more people," stated Andres Bost, who lives on a boat in the Ala Wai harbor.
The addition of Pau Hana Place is just one of the changes going on at the harbor.
"We have revocable permit issued to those on the fuel dock site, that run catamaran operations. We put out a concession for a food truck at old helipad site. These are temporary measures until we get a long term plan in place," said Underwood.
That long term plan is still being developed, but could involve amenities for boaters like a fuel dock, and pump out, and also a cafe, lounge, and a promenade to connect it all - according to a concept option created by the University of Hawaiʻi Community Design Center.
Until that plan is decided, Pau Hana Place will be a temporary addition to the harbor.
"We still are in a month to month contract. We have to prove that we are here to benefit neighbors, and tourists in a safe friendly environment, and we think that we will be able to do that and stay for a longer term," added Evenson.