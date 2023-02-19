Telecommunicator-CPR can lower the risk of someone dying from cardiac arrest by 51%

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Early lay rescuer CPR, or CPR performed by someone who is not medically trained, can double the chances of survival. That's why it's crucial for everyone to know how to give CPR.
Many 911 operators are trained in Telecommunicator CPR. T-CPR allows a operator to coach you through how to give CPR in an emergency situation. It can increase someone's chance of survival to 51%.
A majority of cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital. T-CPR allows rescuers to listen to instructions and helps save a life.
In Hawaii and Honolulu counties it is mandatory for all 911 telecommunicators to know T-CPR.
The American Heart Association is calling legislators to require T-CPR training in every county.
Cardiologist and the American Heart Association Hawaii Division Board president, Dr. Zia Khan, says T-CPR should be mandatory throughout tall counties in Hawaii.
"If someone is moving here from another area that doesn't have that mandated, they don't know what they're gonna get, and their chances of survival can go down and that can be a health disparity so we're not giving fair and equal health to our people," Zhan said.
T-CPR training only take about four hours and the American Heart Association recommends operators to receive annual refreshers. This only takes about two hours. Its goal is to make sure all telecommunicators are well prepared and up to date with the latest information.