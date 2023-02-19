 Skip to main content
Telecommunicator-CPR can lower the risk of someone dying from cardiac arrest by 51%

  • Updated
  • 0
February is heart health month

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Early lay rescuer CPR, or CPR performed by someone who is not medically trained, can double the chances of survival. That's why it's crucial for everyone to know how to give CPR.

Many 911 operators are trained in Telecommunicator CPR. T-CPR allows a operator to coach you through how to give CPR in an emergency situation. It can increase someone's chance of survival to 51%.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

An error occurred