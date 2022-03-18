 Skip to main content
Teen shot, killed at scenic lookout in Tantalus area. Suspect identified.

Nainoa Damon mug shot.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A teenager was shot and killed at a scenic lookout in the Tantalus area early Friday morning, Honolulu Police confirm. Now, police have identified the suspected shooter.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. According to homicide investigators, two teens – both 18-year-old males – were at the first scenic lookout on Round Top Drive when a suspect approached.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, HPD identified the suspect as 19-year-old Nainoa Damon.

According to police, Damon allegedly pulled a gun, held it to one of the teen’s heads – identified as Victim #1 – and demanded his property. A second teen – identified as Victim #2 – pulled Victim #1 behind him for protection and drew a gun of his own. Damon then allegedly shot Victim #2 in the abdomen before driving off in a white 1998 Toyota Camry.

Victim #1 drove Victim #2 to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Neither teen has been identified at this time.

Damon is identified as being 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

HPD said a second suspect was riding in the passenger seat of Damon’s Camry at the time of the shooting. That person has only as a male, approximately 5’6” tall. He was wearing a black ski mask and black clothing.

So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators say this incident does not appear to be a random act.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for updates.

