Teen dies from injuries sustained in moped crash on Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
Tuesday as a large long-period south swell arrives.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf rising to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Boaters should
be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders
utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.
KAAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A teen who was critically injured in a moped crash in the Kaaawa area on Sunday has died from his injuries, Honolulu police confirmed.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near Kanenelu Beach.
According to HPD crash investigators, a 19-year-old man was riding south on Kamehameha when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and flipped over the handlebars, landing in the oncoming lane.
At the same time, a Kia vehicle driven by a 61-year-old man was driving in the northbound lanes and struck the teen. The moped rider was rushed from the scene in critical condition to a local hospital where officials say his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead.
So far the teen has not been identified. It is unclear if he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Kia driver, a 60-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat, and a 12-year-old boy who was sitting in the backseat, all were not injured in the crash.
This crash is still under investigation, however, HPD says speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.