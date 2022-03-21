Teen boy struck, killed while riding electric bike in Waipahu

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 13-year-old boy was killed in a crash with two vehicles while riding an electric bicycle in Waipahu on Sunday.
The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Waipahu Street and Peke Lane. According to investigators, the boy was heading west on Waipahu Street when he struck a Toyota SUV from behind.
The initial crash caused the bicycle to veer into the eastbound lanes where the boy was struck head-on by a Toyota pickup.
The boy was rushed from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He has not yet been identified.
The driver of the SUV that stuck the boy from behind has only been identified as a 28-year-old woman. A driver and passenger in the Toyota pickup have only been identified as a 66-year-old man and 66-year-old woman, respectively.
Investigators say speed, drugs, and alcohol were not factors on the part of the two drivers. Speed may have been a factor on the part of the teen, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. This is the 16th deadly crash on Oahu in 2022.
