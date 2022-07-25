Teen bowler from Pearl City wins big at national junior bowling tournament

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every summer there's a bowling tournament that draws some of the best junior bowlers in the nation. It wrapped up over the weekend on the mainland, and a teenager from Pearl City made it to the championship match.
Sami Kanehailua is one of about 60 junior bowlers from Hawaii who went up to Michigan to bowl in the 2022 Junior Gold Championships. It's the biggest junior bowling tournament in the nation.
"I practice a lot, like every day," Kanehailua said.
And it paid off. Kanehailua made it up the winners bracket stepladder, earning a spot on the televised final match for the 13 to 15 year old age group.
She won her first TV match with a score of 266, but lost the championship match.
"It was nerve-racking but it was amazing seeing everyone cheer me on," Kanehailua said.
She won $6,500 in scholarship money and earned a spot on the Junior Team USA developmental team. As part of that team, Kanehailua will get to attend a training camp in Texas and learn from the Team USA bowling coaches.
Kanehailua, who's only 15, is already one of the best bowlers in Hawaii with a 212 bowling average. She's been bowling since she was five years old, and she's part of Leeward Junior Bowling Club.
"Bowling is underlooked and I feel as if bowling is pretty hard and competitive as any other sport out there. And coming in second in a big tournament like that is a big accomplishment and not that easy," Kanehailua said.
She has already accomplished a lot. Kanehailua won the Hawaii High School Athletic Association's state bowling championships in the girls individual division last December as a freshman at Pearl City High School.
And last month, she came in third in the girls singles division in the 2022 US High School Bowling National Championship, which was held in Kentucky.
