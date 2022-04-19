Ted Tsakiris, co-founder of Teddy's Bigger Burgers, has died, company announced

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 kt with higher gusts, except
north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Big Island Windward.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the founders and the namesake of Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Ted "Uncle" Tsakiris passed away this past weekend, the restaurant announced on social media.
Tsakiris founded Teddy’s Bigger Burgers with his friend Rich Stula in Honolulu in 1998. Since then the restaurant expanded to Maui, parts of the US mainland, and even some international locations.
In a social post about his passing, the company said in part, “Though his life was far too short, we are so grateful to have spent the time we did with him. Hawaii and the world lost a legend, but his legacy will live on forever. He will be sorely missed by his friends, family and the Teddy's Team.”
