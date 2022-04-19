 Skip to main content
Ted Tsakiris, co-founder of Teddy's Bigger Burgers, has died, company announced

Ted "Uncle" Tsakiris
Teddy's Bigger Burgers via Facebook.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the founders and the namesake of Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Ted "Uncle" Tsakiris passed away this past weekend, the restaurant announced on social media.

Tsakiris founded Teddy’s Bigger Burgers with his friend Rich Stula in Honolulu in 1998. Since then the restaurant expanded to Maui, parts of the US mainland, and even some international locations.

In a social post about his passing, the company said in part, “Though his life was far too short, we are so grateful to have spent the time we did with him. Hawaii and the world lost a legend, but his legacy will live on forever. He will be sorely missed by his friends, family and the Teddy's Team.”

The company did not say how Tsakiris died.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

